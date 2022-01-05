Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Black Knight worth $12,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 756,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,457,000 after buying an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Black Knight by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,934,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,876,000 after buying an additional 204,887 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,785,000. Lionstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 417,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,535,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI stock opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.60 and a 52-week high of $88.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.40.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.