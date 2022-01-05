BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 31st

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by 29.4% over the last three years.

NYSE BGR opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 19,094 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 14.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after acquiring an additional 131,045 shares during the period.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

