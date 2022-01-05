BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 31st

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by 29.4% over the last three years.
NYSE BGR opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $10.40.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.
