BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:BME)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of BME opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average of $48.05. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $50.94.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.