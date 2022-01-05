BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in BlackRock by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $917.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $926.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $902.95. The firm has a market cap of $139.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.71.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

