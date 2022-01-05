BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has increased its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years.
Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $16.79.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
See Also: Municipal Bonds
