BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has increased its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $16.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYM. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,663,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 79.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 18.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

