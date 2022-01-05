BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years.
Shares of MVF stock remained flat at $$9.58 during trading on Wednesday. 269,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,176. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $9.90.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
