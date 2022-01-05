BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years.

Shares of MVF stock remained flat at $$9.58 during trading on Wednesday. 269,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,176. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $9.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 201.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 56,997 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $814,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

