BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MYN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $14.24. 112,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,513. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 45,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.50% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

