BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BNY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 14.8% over the last three years.

Shares of BNY stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $16.50.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

