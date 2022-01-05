BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by 27.8% over the last three years.
Shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $19.86.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust operates as closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and Virginia personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.
Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.