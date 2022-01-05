Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.27). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blade Air Mobility.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blade Air Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE opened at $8.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23. Blade Air Mobility has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $19.88.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

