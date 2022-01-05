Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Hits $0.78 on Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Blocknet has a market cap of $6.49 million and approximately $46,749.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00034703 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00019811 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005059 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,337,285 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

