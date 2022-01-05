BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Boosts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $248.00 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $169.34 and a 52-week high of $251.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.36.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $236,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,633 shares of company stock worth $15,322,645 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.83.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.