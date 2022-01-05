BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Has $11.53 Million Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. cut its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,895 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned 0.10% of Pentair worth $11,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Pentair by 11.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 53.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Pentair by 3.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Pentair by 19.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Pentair by 116.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. Loop Capital began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

PNR opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.66. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $51.08 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

