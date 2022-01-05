BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Has $62.20 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,446,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 824,954 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $62,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $291,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 35.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.6% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 9,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 88.3% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 73,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 34,258 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.15.

PFE opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $317.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

