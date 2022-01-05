BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Has $9.20 Million Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lowered its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 83.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298,837 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in NIO were worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,324,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NIO by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,868,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,212,000 after purchasing an additional 384,556 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NIO by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,147,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,441,000 after purchasing an additional 46,991 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in shares of NIO by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,778,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,249 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of NIO by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,135,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

NIO stock opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 2.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.06.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

