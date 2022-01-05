BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Raymond James started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.74.

Stryker stock opened at $277.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.86. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $104.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

