BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PTC by 54.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PTC by 200.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its holdings in PTC by 24.5% during the third quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 44,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 27.1% during the third quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 102.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 20,686 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut their price target on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.11.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $122.60 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $105.49 and a one year high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.29.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

