BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €64.00 by UBS Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €64.00 ($72.73) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($74.20) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($75.00) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €65.08 ($73.96).

Shares of BNP stock opened at €63.25 ($71.88) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €58.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.31. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a one year high of €69.17 ($78.60).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

