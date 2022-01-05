Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,539 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.88.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.90. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $217.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

