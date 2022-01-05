BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Position Cut by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,280,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,865 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $55,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,377.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $205,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,183 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 667.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,298,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,215,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at about $110,869,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at about $45,575,344,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of BWA opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

