Boston Partners Has $35.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $35,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $84.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.72. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $88.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.271 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

