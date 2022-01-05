Boston Partners Has $36.90 Million Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,148,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 190,759 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.35% of CEMEX worth $36,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CX. Barclays cut their price objective on CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.87.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.24. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

