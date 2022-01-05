Boston Partners Increases Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 886,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $43,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 38.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 45.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 356,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,449,000 after purchasing an additional 111,423 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

NYSE:APAM opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

