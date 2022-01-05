Boston Partners Purchases 9,546 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Boston Partners increased its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Landstar System were worth $58,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Landstar System by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Landstar System by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 126,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSTR opened at $180.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.47. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.03 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stephens raised their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

