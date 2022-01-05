Boston Partners Sells 9,087 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,767,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,087 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Realogy were worth $31,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realogy in the second quarter valued at $87,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Realogy in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Realogy by 30.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Realogy in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Realogy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period.

Get Realogy alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RLGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.59. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $21.03.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. Realogy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.