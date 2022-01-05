Boston Partners Trims Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Boston Partners cut its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,136,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,962 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $39,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 51.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 9.1% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 54,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 27.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 38,613 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the third quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the third quarter valued at $442,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

SWM opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average of $35.32. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 110.00%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.