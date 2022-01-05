Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bowman Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

