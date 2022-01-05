Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $59.00. The company traded as high as $57.19 and last traded at $56.70, with a volume of 1037764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.25.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BHF. Barclays increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average is $48.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.71 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

