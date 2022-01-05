Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $52.77 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,485,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,131 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF makes up about 0.8% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 12.43% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $52,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95.

