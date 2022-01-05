Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,761 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $17,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNCL. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,523,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 168.6% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 274,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 172,351 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,866,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 571,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,904,000 after purchasing an additional 95,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 509,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,346,000 after acquiring an additional 76,295 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNCL opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.54. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $41.42 and a 12-month high of $58.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.