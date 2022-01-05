British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,568.78 ($48.09).

BATS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.86) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($41.77) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($43.79) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.47) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($44.47) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 2,787.50 ($37.56) on Wednesday. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,478 ($33.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,914.50 ($39.27). The stock has a market cap of £63.96 billion and a PE ratio of 10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,638.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,677.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.73) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.78%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

