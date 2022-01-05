British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,568.78 ($48.09).
BATS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.86) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($41.77) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($43.79) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.47) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($44.47) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.
Shares of BATS opened at GBX 2,787.50 ($37.56) on Wednesday. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,478 ($33.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,914.50 ($39.27). The stock has a market cap of £63.96 billion and a PE ratio of 10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,638.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,677.26.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
