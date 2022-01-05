Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to report $7.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.60 billion. Broadcom reported sales of $6.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year sales of $30.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.94 billion to $31.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $32.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.94 billion to $32.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.89.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 39,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,156,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in Broadcom by 38.1% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 25.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after purchasing an additional 406,091 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $5,539,000. Finally, TNF LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $364,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO opened at $670.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $590.70 and a 200-day moving average of $523.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

