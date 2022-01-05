Brokerages Anticipate PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $694.98 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will announce $694.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $620.00 million and the highest is $839.00 million. PDC Energy posted sales of $278.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 149.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

PDCE opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.12 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. PDC Energy has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $59.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $167,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,814 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in PDC Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PDC Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in PDC Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 58,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

