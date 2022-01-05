Brokerages Expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will report sales of $8.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.50 billion. 3M posted sales of $8.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year sales of $35.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.25 billion to $35.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $36.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.72 billion to $38.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.21.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.05. 77,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,960. The stock has a market cap of $104.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.70 and a 200 day moving average of $186.42. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 406,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,754,000 after acquiring an additional 93,616 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 83.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 34,359 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 77,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in 3M by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

