Brokerages Expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.68 Billion

Analysts expect that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will report $4.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.62 billion. Genuine Parts posted sales of $4.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $18.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.69 billion to $18.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.29 billion to $20.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPC. Stephens increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $140.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.60. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $93.62 and a 1-year high of $141.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

