Brokerages Expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 73.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in One Stop Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in One Stop Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 25.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 71,670 shares during the period. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

