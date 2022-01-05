Brokerages Expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.55 Million

Analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will report sales of $194.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $184.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $202.09 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $161.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year sales of $751.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $717.96 million to $775.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $818.22 million, with estimates ranging from $740.39 million to $880.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

