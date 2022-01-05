Brokerages Expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.12 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will report sales of $37.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.64 million. TPG RE Finance Trust reported sales of $40.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $154.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $153.75 million to $154.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $148.22 million, with estimates ranging from $136.54 million to $159.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 44.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 8.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 727,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,484. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.38 million, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 325.25, a current ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 218.19%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.