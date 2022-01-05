Brokerages Expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.40 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will report earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.65). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.90) to ($4.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($6.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.39) to ($5.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPTX. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,782,000 after acquiring an additional 677,558 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,876,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,823,000 after purchasing an additional 494,755 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,797,000 after purchasing an additional 373,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 572.3% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 395,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,882,000 after acquiring an additional 336,946 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.16.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.