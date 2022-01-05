Brokerages Expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will report earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.65). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.90) to ($4.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($6.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.39) to ($5.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPTX. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,782,000 after acquiring an additional 677,558 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,876,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,823,000 after purchasing an additional 494,755 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,797,000 after purchasing an additional 373,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 572.3% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 395,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,882,000 after acquiring an additional 336,946 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.16.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

