Brokerages Set Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Target Price at $44.33

Shares of Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

A number of analysts have commented on EXFY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

Shares of EXFY opened at $37.98 on Friday. Expensify has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $51.06.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expensify will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

