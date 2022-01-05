Brokerages Set Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Target Price at GBX 709.83

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 709.83 ($9.57).

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPOR shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 640 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.43) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of LON:GPOR traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 750 ($10.11). The stock had a trading volume of 289,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,702. The company has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 731.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 748.15. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of GBX 607 ($8.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 810.50 ($10.92).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

