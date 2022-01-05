Brokerages Set Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Target Price at C$223.50

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$223.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KXS shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

TSE KXS traded down C$5.53 on Wednesday, hitting C$165.18. 80,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,755. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 41,295.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$192.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$181.91. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of C$124.05 and a 52 week high of C$229.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.28, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$81.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.38 million. Analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 1.8200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

