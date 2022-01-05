Brokerages Set OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target at $92.00

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on OPRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.50 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.45.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $726,533.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,531 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,678. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

