Brokerages Set Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target at $75.36

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Western Digital by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,909,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,177. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Western Digital has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

