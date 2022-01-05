Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Acquires 235 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.1% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT opened at $355.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.