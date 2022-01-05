BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,522 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 31,774 shares.The stock last traded at $85.20 and had previously closed at $86.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOOO shares. boosted their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.43.

Get BRP alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.08.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a net margin of 11.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in BRP by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BRP by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in BRP by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 67,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

About BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.