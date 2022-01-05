Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.08

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.08 and traded as high as $20.98. Build-A-Bear Workshop shares last traded at $20.77, with a volume of 356,760 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a market cap of $336.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.55. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $195,653.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 21,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $368,064.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,433 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,386 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4,485.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 55.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

