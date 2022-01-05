Bytom (BTM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.22 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0363 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $59.15 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.02 or 0.00311763 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000765 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003607 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,725,539,100 coins and its circulating supply is 1,628,733,744 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.