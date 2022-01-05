Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Short Interest Update

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the November 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

CRNCY traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.20. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90. Cairn Energy has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $6.87.

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.