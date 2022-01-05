Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 2,699 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.34.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $70.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average is $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

